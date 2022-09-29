FCF Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,922,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

