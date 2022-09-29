FCF Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.53.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

