FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hologic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $189,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

