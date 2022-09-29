FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Raised by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,029,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,948. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

