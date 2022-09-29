FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 3.5 %

FDX stock opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

