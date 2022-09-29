Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in September

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 65,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

