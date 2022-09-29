Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 155,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 4,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

