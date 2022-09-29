Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,737,396 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,000,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

FNF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.61. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,415. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

