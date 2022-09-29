Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stephens

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 129,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,412. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.