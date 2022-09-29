Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 58518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. TD Securities downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$878.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.59.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiera Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.