Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,319 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 209,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

