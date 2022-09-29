Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SPYG traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 2,913,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

