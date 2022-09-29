Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 13,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,559 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 538,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,174. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $140.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

