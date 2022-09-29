Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 800 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Datadog makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.45. 3,216,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,735.74 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock worth $10,784,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

