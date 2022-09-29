FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 31.8% in September

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FinWise Bancorp

In related news, CEO Kent Landvatter bought 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kent Landvatter acquired 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Christopher Obrien acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,548.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $116,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,936,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 21,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,883. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

