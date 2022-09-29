Firo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.06 million and $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00014182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00274069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00141874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00759796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00588655 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,550,825 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

