First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.