First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for about 0.9% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.65 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

