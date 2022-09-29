First Pacific Financial Acquires 553 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Down 2.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.34. 547,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

