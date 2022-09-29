First Pacific Financial Acquires 86 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

Adobe stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.