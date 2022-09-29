First Pacific Financial Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in ASML were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 4.9 %

ASML stock traded down $21.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,995. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.52.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.55.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.