First Pacific Financial Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 13,274,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

