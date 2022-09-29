First Pacific Financial Has $641,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ED traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,497. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

