First Pacific Financial Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 79,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.