First Pacific Financial Has $741,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Adobe were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

Adobe stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

