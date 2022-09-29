First Pacific Financial Has $862,000 Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $1,970,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,772. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

