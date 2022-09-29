First Pacific Financial Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $232,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 7.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 66,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 10.9% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK traded down $13.81 on Thursday, reaching $571.62. 6,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,755. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $573.96 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $669.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

