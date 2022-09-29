First Pacific Financial Takes $3.61 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,009,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 285,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 28,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

