First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 59,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

