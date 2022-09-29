First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

IFV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,811. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

