First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 37.0% in September

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $873,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter.

