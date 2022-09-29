First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 2.7%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.82. Approximately 187,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 357,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $655,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,918,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 166,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 209,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,296,000 after purchasing an additional 431,666 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.