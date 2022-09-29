First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 350.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 63,649 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.97. 26,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,165. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $107.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.