First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.87

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.87 and last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 3027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 10,591.5% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 302,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300,163 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

