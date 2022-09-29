FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 51,372 shares.The stock last traded at $119.51 and had previously closed at $115.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

FirstService Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.46.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

