Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $124.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

