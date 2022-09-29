Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.89.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

