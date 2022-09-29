Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE DFP traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 81,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

