FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

Shares of FLT opened at $179.73 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.34.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.90.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

