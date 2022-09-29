Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Raised by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Flowserve worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,005,000 after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,340 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,323. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.