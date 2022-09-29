Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 1.2% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,378,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,189,336. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

