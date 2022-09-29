Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.78% of GXO Logistics worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,164,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of GXO traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

