Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.07. 106,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,225. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

