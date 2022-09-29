Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 21,959 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,927. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.55 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

