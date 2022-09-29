Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 5,392 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 505,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 219,332 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 283,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

