Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $57,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 255,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.00. 87,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.