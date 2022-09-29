Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $50.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $11.69 on Thursday, reaching $297.65. 47,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,112. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

