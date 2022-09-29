Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $53.53 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $53,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,761. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

