Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.11. The company had a trading volume of 110,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The company has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

