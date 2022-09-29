Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 138,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,654. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.